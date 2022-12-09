Here's How To Watch iHeartRadio Jingle Ball

Music stars like Dua Lipa and Lizzo will take the stage of New York City’s Madison Square Garden tonight (Friday, Dec. 9) for the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball – and you can watch every moment of the action on your favourite device!

Also in the line-up are Charlie Puth, The Kid LAROI, AJR, Demi Lovato, Lauv, Ava Max, Dove Cameron, Max and JVKE.

This special night of pop music will stream in Canada exclusively on the iHeartRadio Canada YouTube channel beginning at 7 p.m. EST.

Both Lipa and Lizzo are coming to Jingle Ball to cap off a phenomenal year.

Lipa's 2021 collaboration with Elton John, "Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)" was the biggest song this year in Canada, where it is certified 7x platinum. Her Future Nostalgia Tour included shows in Vancouver, Toronto and Montreal.

Earlier this week, Lizzo was honoured with the People's Champion Award at the People's Choice Awards, where she shared the spotlight with 17 female activists. Her Special Tour stopped in Vancouver and Toronto this fall and she willl be in Montreal next May for a show at the Bell Centre.

Lizzo has several nominations at the 65th Grammy Awards on Feb. 5 – including Album of the Year, Record of the Year and Song of the Year.

The iHeartRadio Canada YouTube channel livestream is brought to you by Virgin Plus, which has partnered with iHeartRadio Canada to offer one lucky fan a Google Pixel 7 Pro 128 GB phone. To enter, click here.