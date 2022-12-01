Here's Who Won 'The Masked Singer' Season 8

Harp was crowned the winner of Season 8 of The Masked Singer on Wednesday night.

Under the mask was singer and former Glee star Amber Riley.

“This has been such an amazing experience,” she said, “just to be able to come out here and be completely covered and let my talent speak for itself.

“And the love that I have for people and wanting people to heal and feel what it is that I’m singing so I help everybody felt my soul because I bared it right here on this stage.”

The 36-year-old beat pop trio Wilson Phillips, who were unmasked as the Lambs, with her versions of Lady Gaga’s “The Edge of Glory” and John Mayer’s “Gravity.”

During her run on The Masked Singer, Riley belted out “Perfect” by P!nk, Whitney Houston’s “I Have Nothing,” the Golden Girls theme song “Thank You for Being a Friend” and Lizzo’s “About Damn Time.”

In the Battle Royale rounds, Riley took on Steppenwolf’s “Born to Be Wild” and the Full House theme song “Everywhere You Look.”

Nicole Scherzinger was the only judge who figured out Harp’s identity. Robin Thicke thought it was actress Yvette Nicole Brown, Ken Jeong guessed Jennifer Hudson and Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg thought it might be Jordin Sparks. The judges had previously guessed Fantasia, Ashanti, Queen Latifah, Jill Scott and Ariana DeBose.

Previous winners of The Masked Singer were T-Pain, Wayne Brady, Kandi Burruss, LeAnn Rimes, Nick Lachey, Jewel and Teyana Taylor.

Riley, who won Dancing with the Stars in 2013, released her debut album RILEY in 2020.