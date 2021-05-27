Here's Who Won What At 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards
The Weeknd was named Male Artist of the Year and Titanium Artist of the Year at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards on Thursday night.
The Canadian singer beat out his fellow Canadian artist Justin Bieber as well as Harry Styles, Post Malone and Roddy Ricch for the honour.
The Weeknd’s hit “Blinding Lights” won Titanium Song of the Year, Song of the Year and was voted TikTok Bop of the Year.
He was joined by newlywed Ariana Grande for a performance of “Save Your Tears” to open the show.
Bieber, Shawn Mendes and Drake came up empty, as did JP Save (who lost Best New Pop Artist to Doja Cat), Tate McRae (who lost the fan-voted Social Star Award to Olivia Rodrigo) and Frank Dukes (who lost Producer of the Year to Max Martin).
BTS won awards for Best Music Video (“Dynamite”) and Favourite Music Video Choreography – and the BTS ARMY was named Best Fan Army.
The 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards, hosted by Usher, were presented at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The show included performances by Doja Cat, Silk Sonic and Dan + Shay.
Demi Lovato, Brandi Carlile and H.E.R. performed a tribute to iHeartRadio Icon Award recipient Elton John.
Check out the winners and nominees below:
Song of the Year
“Blinding Lights” - The Weeknd * WINNER
“Circles” - Post Malone
“Don't Start Now” - Dua Lipa
“ROCKSTAR” - DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch
“Watermelon Sugar” - Harry Styles
Female Artist of the Year
Ariana Grande
Billie Eilish
Dua Lipa * WINNER
Megan Thee Stallion
Taylor Swift
Male Artist of the Year
Harry Styles
Justin Bieber
Post Malone
Roddy Ricch
The Weeknd * WINNER
Best Duo/Group of the Year
BTS
Dan + Shay * WINNER
Jonas Brothers
Maroon 5
twenty one pilots
Best Pop Album
Taylor Swift - folklore * WINNER
Best Collaboration
“Go Crazy” - Chris Brown & Young Thug
“Holy” - Justin Bieber featuring Chance the Rapper
“I Hope” - Gabby Barrett featuring Charlie Puth
“Mood” - 24kGoldn featuring iann dior
“Savage” (Remix) - Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyoncé * WINNER
Best New Pop Artist
24kGoldn
blackbear
Doja Cat * WINNER
JP Saxe
Pop Smoke
Alternative Rock Album of the Year
Machine Gun Kelly - Tickets to my Downfall * WINNER
Alternative Rock Song of the Year
“Bang!” - AJR
“Bloody Valentine” - Machine Gun Kelly
“everything i wanted”- Billie Eilish
“Level Of Concern” - twenty one pilots * WINNER
“Monsters” - All Time Low featuring blackbear
Alternative Rock Artist of the Year
AJR
All Time Low
Billie Eilish
Cage the Elephant
twenty one pilots * WINNER
Best New Rock/Alternative Rock Artist
Ashe
Dayglow
Powfu * WINNER
Royal & The Serpent
Wallows
Rock Album of the Year
AC/DC - Power Up * WINNER
Rock Song of the Year
“Death By Rock And Roll” - The Pretty Reckless
“Patience” - Chris Cornell
“Shame Shame” - Foo Fighters * WINNER
“Shot In The Dark” - AC/DC
“Under The Graveyard” - Ozzy Osbourne
Rock Artist of the Year
AC/DC
Five Finger Death Punch
Ozzy Osbourne
Shinedown
The Pretty Reckless * WINNER
Country Album of the Year
Luke Combs - What You See Ain’t Always What You Get * WINNER
Country Song of the Year
“Even Though I'm Leaving” - Luke Combs
“I Hope” - Gabby Barrett
“Nobody But You” - Blake Shelton with Gwen Stefani
“One Margarita” - Luke Bryan
“The Bones” - Maren Morris * WINNER
Country Artist of the Year
Blake Shelton
Luke Bryan
Luke Combs * WINNER
Maren Morris
Thomas Rhett
Best New Country Artist
Ashley McBryde
Gabby Barrett * WINNER
HARDY
Ingrid Andress
Jameson Rodgers
Dance Album of the Year
Diplo - Diplo Presents Thomas Wesley, Chapter 1: Snake Oil * WINNER
Dance Song of the Year
“Head & Heart” - Joel Corry x MNEK
“ily (i love you baby)” - Surf Mesa featuring Emilee
“Lasting Lover” – Sigala & James Arthur
“Rain On Me” - Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande
“Roses” (Imanbek Remix) - SAINt JHN * WINNER
Dance Artist of the Year
Anabel Englund
Diplo
Marshmello * WINNER
Surf Mesa
Tiësto
Hip-Hop Album of the Year
Lil Baby - My Turn * WINNER
Hip-Hop Song of the Year
“High Fashion” - Roddy Ricch featuring Mustard
“Life Is Good” - Future featuring Drake
“ROCKSTAR” - DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch
“Savage” (Remix) - Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé
“The Box” - Roddy Ricch * WINNER
Hip-Hop Artist of the Year
DaBaby
Lil Baby
Megan Thee Stallion
Pop Smoke
Roddy Ricch * WINNER
Best New Hip-Hop Artist
Jack Harlow
Moneybagg Yo
Pop Smoke
Rod Wave
Roddy Ricch * WINNER
R&B Album of the Year
Jhene Aiko - Chilombo * WINNER
R&B Song of the Year
“B.S.” - Jhené Aiko featuring H.E.R.
“Go Crazy” - Chris Brown & Young Thug * WINNER
“Heat” Chris Brown featuring Gunna
“Playing Games” - Summer Walker
“Slide” - H.E.R. featuring YG
R&B Artist of the Year
Chris Brown
H.E.R. * WINNER
Jhené Aiko
Snoh Aalegra
Summer Walker
Best New R&B Artist
Chloe x Halle
Lonr.
Mahalia
Skip Marley
Snoh Aalegra * WINNER
Latin/Pop/Reggaeton Album of the Year
Bad Bunny - YHLQMDLG * WINNER
Latin Pop/Reggaeton Song of the Year
“Caramelo” - Ozuna
“Dákiti” - Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez
“Hawái” (Remix) - Maluma & The Weeknd
“RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)” - Black Eyed Peas & J Balvin
“Tusa” - KAROL G & Nicki Minaj * WINNER
Latin Pop/Reggaeton Artist of the Year
Bad Bunny
J Balvin * WINNER
KAROL G
Maluma
Ozuna
Best New Latin Artist
Chesca
Jay Wheeler
Natanael Cano
Neto Bernal
Rauw Alejandro * WINNER
Producer of the Year
Andrew Watt
Dr Luke
Frank Dukes
Louis Bell
Max Martin * WINNER
Songwriter of the Year
Ali Tamposi
Amy Allen
Ashley Gorley * WINNER
Dan Nigro
Finneas
SOCIALLY VOTED CATEGORIES
Best Lyrics
“Adore You” - Harry Styles * WINNER
“Before You Go” - Lewis Capaldi
“Blinding Lights” - The Weeknd
“cardigan” - Taylor Swift
“Don’t Start Now” - Dua Lipa
“everything i wanted”- Billie Eilish
“I Hope” - Gabby Barrett featuring Charlie Puth
“If The World Was Ending” - JP Saxe featuring Julia Michaels
“Intentions” - Justin Bieber featuring Quavo
“Life Is Good” - Future featuring Drake
Best Cover Song
“Adore You” (Harry Styles) - Lizzo cover * WINNER
“Can't Take My Eyes Off You” (Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons) - Shawn Mendes cover
“Fix You” (Coldplay) - Sam Smith cover
“Heart Of Glass” (Blondie) - Miley Cyrus cover
“Juice” (Lizzo) - Harry Styles cover
Best Fan Army
#Agnation - Agnez Mo
#Arianators - Ariana Grande
#Beliebers - Justin Bieber
#BLINK - BLACKPINK
#BTSARMY - BTS * WINNER
#Harries - Harry Styles
#Limelights - Why Don't We
#Louies - Louis Tomlinson
#MendesArmy - Shawn Mendes
#NCTzens - NCT 127
#Selenators - Selena Gomez
#Swifties - Taylor Swift
Best Music Video
“Blinding Lights” - The Weeknd
“Don't Start Now” - Dua Lipa
“Dynamite” - BTS * WINNER
“Hawái” - Maluma
“How You Like That” - BLACKPINK
“Life Is Good” - Future featuring Drake
“Rain On Me” - Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande
“WAP” - Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion
“Watermelon Sugar” - Harry Styles
“Yummy” - Justin Bieber
Social Star Award
Dixie D'Amelio
Jaden Hossler
LILHUDDY
Nessa Barrett
Olivia Rodrigo * WINNER
Tate McRae
Favourite Music Video Choreography
BTS – Son Sung Deuk * WINNER
“34+35” (Ariana Grande) - Scott & Brian Nicholson
“Do It” (Chloe x Halle) - Kendra Bracy & Ashanti Ledon
“Honey Boo” (CNCO & Natti Natasha) - Kyle Hanagami
“Physical” (Dua Lipa) - Charm La'Donna
“Rain On Me” (Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande) - Richy Jackson
“Say So” (Doja Cat) -Cortland Brown
WAP” (Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion) - JaQuel Knight
“Bop” (DaBaby) - Coach Cherry & DaniLeigh
TikTok Bop of the Year
“Blinding Lights” - The Weeknd * WINNER
“Lottery (Renegade)” - K CAMP
“Savage” - Megan Thee Stallion
“Savage Love” (Laxed-Siren Beat) - Jawsh 685, Jason Derulo
“Say So” - Doja Cat
“WAP” - Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion
Artist Radio
Listen to music from iHeartRadio Music Awards winners
-
The WeekndThe Weeknd
-
Doja CatDoja Cat
-
Gabby BarrettGabby Barrett
-
Twenty One PilotsTwenty One Pilots