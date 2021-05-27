Here's Who Won What At 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards

The Weeknd was named Male Artist of the Year and Titanium Artist of the Year at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards on Thursday night.

The Canadian singer beat out his fellow Canadian artist Justin Bieber as well as Harry Styles, Post Malone and Roddy Ricch for the honour.

The Weeknd’s hit “Blinding Lights” won Titanium Song of the Year, Song of the Year and was voted TikTok Bop of the Year.

He was joined by newlywed Ariana Grande for a performance of “Save Your Tears” to open the show.

Bieber, Shawn Mendes and Drake came up empty, as did JP Save (who lost Best New Pop Artist to Doja Cat), Tate McRae (who lost the fan-voted Social Star Award to Olivia Rodrigo) and Frank Dukes (who lost Producer of the Year to Max Martin).

BTS won awards for Best Music Video (“Dynamite”) and Favourite Music Video Choreography – and the BTS ARMY was named Best Fan Army.

The 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards, hosted by Usher, were presented at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The show included performances by Doja Cat, Silk Sonic and Dan + Shay.

Demi Lovato, Brandi Carlile and H.E.R. performed a tribute to iHeartRadio Icon Award recipient Elton John.

Check out the winners and nominees below:

Song of the Year

“Blinding Lights” - The Weeknd * WINNER

“Circles” - Post Malone

“Don't Start Now” - Dua Lipa

“ROCKSTAR” - DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch

“Watermelon Sugar” - Harry Styles

Female Artist of the Year

Ariana Grande

Billie Eilish

Dua Lipa * WINNER

Megan Thee Stallion

Taylor Swift

Male Artist of the Year

Harry Styles

Justin Bieber

Post Malone

Roddy Ricch

The Weeknd * WINNER

Best Duo/Group of the Year

BTS

Dan + Shay * WINNER

Jonas Brothers

Maroon 5

twenty one pilots

Best Pop Album

Taylor Swift - folklore * WINNER

Best Collaboration

“Go Crazy” - Chris Brown & Young Thug

“Holy” - Justin Bieber featuring Chance the Rapper

“I Hope” - Gabby Barrett featuring Charlie Puth

“Mood” - 24kGoldn featuring iann dior

“Savage” (Remix) - Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyoncé * WINNER

Best New Pop Artist

24kGoldn

blackbear

Doja Cat * WINNER

JP Saxe

Pop Smoke

Alternative Rock Album of the Year

Machine Gun Kelly - Tickets to my Downfall * WINNER

Alternative Rock Song of the Year

“Bang!” - AJR

“Bloody Valentine” - Machine Gun Kelly

“everything i wanted”- Billie Eilish

“Level Of Concern” - twenty one pilots * WINNER

“Monsters” - All Time Low featuring blackbear

Alternative Rock Artist of the Year

AJR

All Time Low

Billie Eilish

Cage the Elephant

twenty one pilots * WINNER

Best New Rock/Alternative Rock Artist

Ashe

Dayglow

Powfu * WINNER

Royal & The Serpent

Wallows

Rock Album of the Year

AC/DC - Power Up * WINNER

Rock Song of the Year

“Death By Rock And Roll” - The Pretty Reckless

“Patience” - Chris Cornell

“Shame Shame” - Foo Fighters * WINNER

“Shot In The Dark” - AC/DC

“Under The Graveyard” - Ozzy Osbourne

Rock Artist of the Year

AC/DC

Five Finger Death Punch

Ozzy Osbourne

Shinedown

The Pretty Reckless * WINNER

Country Album of the Year

Luke Combs - What You See Ain’t Always What You Get * WINNER

Country Song of the Year

“Even Though I'm Leaving” - Luke Combs

“I Hope” - Gabby Barrett

“Nobody But You” - Blake Shelton with Gwen Stefani

“One Margarita” - Luke Bryan

“The Bones” - Maren Morris * WINNER

Country Artist of the Year

Blake Shelton

Luke Bryan

Luke Combs * WINNER

Maren Morris

Thomas Rhett

Best New Country Artist

Ashley McBryde

Gabby Barrett * WINNER

HARDY

Ingrid Andress

Jameson Rodgers

Dance Album of the Year

Diplo - Diplo Presents Thomas Wesley, Chapter 1: Snake Oil * WINNER

Dance Song of the Year

“Head & Heart” - Joel Corry x MNEK

“ily (i love you baby)” - Surf Mesa featuring Emilee

“Lasting Lover” – Sigala & James Arthur

“Rain On Me” - Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande

“Roses” (Imanbek Remix) - SAINt JHN * WINNER

Dance Artist of the Year

Anabel Englund

Diplo

Marshmello * WINNER

Surf Mesa

Tiësto

Hip-Hop Album of the Year

Lil Baby - My Turn * WINNER

Hip-Hop Song of the Year

“High Fashion” - Roddy Ricch featuring Mustard

“Life Is Good” - Future featuring Drake

“ROCKSTAR” - DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch

“Savage” (Remix) - Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé

“The Box” - Roddy Ricch * WINNER

Hip-Hop Artist of the Year

DaBaby

Lil Baby

Megan Thee Stallion

Pop Smoke

Roddy Ricch * WINNER

Best New Hip-Hop Artist

Jack Harlow

Moneybagg Yo

Pop Smoke

Rod Wave

Roddy Ricch * WINNER

R&B Album of the Year

Jhene Aiko - Chilombo * WINNER

R&B Song of the Year

“B.S.” - Jhené Aiko featuring H.E.R.

“Go Crazy” - Chris Brown & Young Thug * WINNER

“Heat” Chris Brown featuring Gunna

“Playing Games” - Summer Walker

“Slide” - H.E.R. featuring YG

R&B Artist of the Year

Chris Brown

H.E.R. * WINNER

Jhené Aiko

Snoh Aalegra

Summer Walker

Best New R&B Artist

Chloe x Halle

Lonr.

Mahalia

Skip Marley

Snoh Aalegra * WINNER

Latin/Pop/Reggaeton Album of the Year

Bad Bunny - YHLQMDLG * WINNER

Latin Pop/Reggaeton Song of the Year

“Caramelo” - Ozuna

“Dákiti” - Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez

“Hawái” (Remix) - Maluma & The Weeknd

“RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)” - Black Eyed Peas & J Balvin

“Tusa” - KAROL G & Nicki Minaj * WINNER

Latin Pop/Reggaeton Artist of the Year

Bad Bunny

J Balvin * WINNER

KAROL G

Maluma

Ozuna

Best New Latin Artist

Chesca

Jay Wheeler

Natanael Cano

Neto Bernal

Rauw Alejandro * WINNER

Producer of the Year

Andrew Watt

Dr Luke

Frank Dukes

Louis Bell

Max Martin * WINNER

Songwriter of the Year

Ali Tamposi

Amy Allen

Ashley Gorley * WINNER

Dan Nigro

Finneas

SOCIALLY VOTED CATEGORIES

Best Lyrics

“Adore You” - Harry Styles * WINNER

“Before You Go” - Lewis Capaldi

“Blinding Lights” - The Weeknd

“cardigan” - Taylor Swift

“Don’t Start Now” - Dua Lipa

“everything i wanted”- Billie Eilish

“I Hope” - Gabby Barrett featuring Charlie Puth

“If The World Was Ending” - JP Saxe featuring Julia Michaels

“Intentions” - Justin Bieber featuring Quavo

“Life Is Good” - Future featuring Drake

Best Cover Song

“Adore You” (Harry Styles) - Lizzo cover * WINNER

“Can't Take My Eyes Off You” (Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons) - Shawn Mendes cover

“Fix You” (Coldplay) - Sam Smith cover

“Heart Of Glass” (Blondie) - Miley Cyrus cover

“Juice” (Lizzo) - Harry Styles cover

Best Fan Army

#Agnation - Agnez Mo

#Arianators - Ariana Grande

#Beliebers - Justin Bieber

#BLINK - BLACKPINK

#BTSARMY - BTS * WINNER

#Harries - Harry Styles

#Limelights - Why Don't We

#Louies - Louis Tomlinson

#MendesArmy - Shawn Mendes

#NCTzens - NCT 127

#Selenators - Selena Gomez

#Swifties - Taylor Swift

Best Music Video

“Blinding Lights” - The Weeknd

“Don't Start Now” - Dua Lipa

“Dynamite” - BTS * WINNER

“Hawái” - Maluma

“How You Like That” - BLACKPINK

“Life Is Good” - Future featuring Drake

“Rain On Me” - Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande

“WAP” - Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion

“Watermelon Sugar” - Harry Styles

“Yummy” - Justin Bieber

Social Star Award

Dixie D'Amelio

Jaden Hossler

LILHUDDY

Nessa Barrett

Olivia Rodrigo * WINNER

Tate McRae

Favourite Music Video Choreography

BTS – Son Sung Deuk * WINNER

“34+35” (Ariana Grande) - Scott & Brian Nicholson

“Do It” (Chloe x Halle) - Kendra Bracy & Ashanti Ledon

“Honey Boo” (CNCO & Natti Natasha) - Kyle Hanagami

“Physical” (Dua Lipa) - Charm La'Donna

“Rain On Me” (Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande) - Richy Jackson

“Say So” (Doja Cat) -Cortland Brown

WAP” (Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion) - JaQuel Knight

“Bop” (DaBaby) - Coach Cherry & DaniLeigh

TikTok Bop of the Year

“Blinding Lights” - The Weeknd * WINNER

“Lottery (Renegade)” - K CAMP

“Savage” - Megan Thee Stallion

“Savage Love” (Laxed-Siren Beat) - Jawsh 685, Jason Derulo

“Say So” - Doja Cat

“WAP” - Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion