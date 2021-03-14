Here's Who Won What At 63rd Grammy Awards
The 63rd Grammy Awards took place Sunday night. Check out full coverage of the pre-show here and the live broadcast here.
Here are the nominees and winners in some of the biggest categories:
Record of the Year
"Black Parade" — Beyoncé
"Colors" — Black Pumas
"Rockstar" — DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch
"Say So" — Doja Cat
"Everything I Wanted" — Billie Eilish * WINNER
"Don't Start Now" — Dua Lipa
"Circles" — Post Malone
"Savage" — Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé
Album of the Year
Folklore — Taylor Swift * WINNER
Chilombo — Jhené Aiko
Black Pumas (Deluxe Edition) — Black Pumas
Everyday Life — Coldplay
Djesse Vol. 3 — Jacob Collier
Women in Music Pt. III — Haim
Future Nostalgia — Dua Lipa
Hollywood's Bleeding — Post Malone
Song of the Year
"I Can't Breathe" — H.E.R. * WINNER
"Black Parade" — Beyoncé
"The Box" — Roddy Ricch
"Cardigan" — Taylor Swift
"Circles" — Post Malone
"Don't Start Now" — Dua Lipa
"Everything I Wanted" — Billie Eilish
"If the World Was Ending" — JP Saxe featuring Julia Michaels
Best New Artist
Megan Thee Stallion * WINNER
Ingrid Andress
Phoebe Bridgers
Noah Cyrus
Chika
D Smoke
Doja Cat
Kaytranada
Best Pop Solo Performance
"Watermelon Sugar" — Harry Styles * WINNER
"Yummy" — Justin Bieber
"Say So" — Doja Cat
"Everything I Wanted" — Billie Eilish
"Don't Start Now" — Dua Lipa
"Cardigan" — Taylor Swift
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
"Rain on Me" — Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande * WINNER
"Un Dia (One Day)" — J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny & Tainy
"Intentions" — Justin Bieber featuring Quavo
"Dynamite" — BTS
"Exile" — Taylor Swift featuring Bon Iver
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
"American Standard" — James Taylor * WINNER
"Blue Umbrella" — Burt Bacharach & Daniel Tashian
"True Love: A Celebration of Cole Porter" — Harry Connick Jr.
"Unfollow the Rules" — Rufus Wainwright
"Judy" — Renée Zellweger
Best Pop Vocal Album
Future Nostalgia — Dua Lipa * WINNER
Changes — Justin Bieber
Chromatica — Lady Gaga
Fine Line — Harry Styles
Folklore — Taylor Swift
Best Dance Recording
"10%" — KAYTRANADA featuring Kali Uchis * WINNER
"On My Mind" — Diplo & Sidepiece
"My High" — Disclosure, Aminé and Slowthai
"The Difference" — Flume featuring Toro y Moi
"Both of Us" — Jayda G
Best Dance/Electronic Album
"Bubba" — KAYTRANADA * WINNER
"Kick I" — Arca
"Energy" — Disclosure
"Planet's Mad" — Baauer
"Good Faith" — Madeon
Best Rock Performance
"Shameika" — Fiona Apple * WINNER
"The Steps" — HAIM
"Stay High" — Brittany Howard
"Not" — Big Thief
"Kyoto" — Phoebe Bridgers
"Daylight" — Grace Potter
Best Metal Performance
"Bum-Rush" — Body Count * WINNER
"Underneath" — Code Orange
"The In-Between" — In This Moment
"Bloodmoney" — Poppy
"Executioner's Tax (Swing of the Axe)" — Power Trip
Best Rock Song
"Stay High" — Brittany Howard * WINNER
"Kyoto" — Phoebe Bridgers
"Lost in Yesterday" — Tame Impala
"Not" — Big Thief
"Shameika" — Fiona Apple
Best Rock Album
The New Abnormal — The Strokes * WINNER
A Hero's Death — Fontaines D.C.
Kiwanuka — Michael Kiwanuka
Daylight — Grace Potter
Sound & Fury — Sturgill Simpson
Best Alternative Music Album
Fetch the Bolt Cutters — Fiona Apple * WINNER
Hyperspace — Beck
Punisher — Phoebe Bridgers
Jaime — Brittany Howard
The Slow Rush — Tame Impala
Best R&B Performance
"Black Parade" — Beyoncé * WINNER
"Lightning & Thunder" — Jhené Aiko featuring John Legend
"All I Need" — Jacob Collier featuring Mahalia & Ty Dolla $ign
"Goat Head" — Brittany Howard
"See Me" — Emily King
Best Traditional R&B Performance
"Anything for You" — Ledisi *WINNER
"Sit On Down" — The Baylor Project featuring Jean Baylor & Marcus Baylor
"Wonder What She Thinks of Me" — Chloe x Halle
"Let Me Go" — Mykal Kilgore
"Distance" — Yebba
Best R&B Song
"Better Than I Imagined" — Robert Glasper featuring H.E.R. & Meshell Ndegeocello * WINNER
"Black Parade" — Beyoncé
"Collide" — Tiana Major9 & EARTHGANG
"Do It" — Chloe x Halle
"Slow Down" — Skip Marley & H.E.R.
Best Progressive R&B Album
"It Is What It Is" — Thundercat * WINNER
"Chilombo" — Jhené Aiko
"Ungodly Hour" — Chloe x Halle
"Free Nationals" — Free Nationals
"F*** Yo Feelings" — Robert Glasper
Best R&B Album
"Bigger Love" — John Legend * WINNER
"Happy 2 Be Here" — Ant Clemons
"Take Time" — Giveon
"To Feel Love/D" — Luke James
"All Rise" — Gregory Porter
Best Rap Performance
"Savage" — Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé * WINNER
"Deep Reverence" — Big Sean featuring Nipsey Hussle
"Bop" — DaBaby
"Whats Poppin" — Jack Harlow
"The Bigger Picture" — Lil Baby
"Dior" — Pop Smoke
Best Melodic Rap Performance
"Lockdown" — Anderson .Paak * WINNER
"Rockstar" — DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch
"Laugh Now Cry Later" — Drake featuring Lil Durk
"The Box" — Roddy Ricch
"Highest in the Room" — Travis Scott
Best Rap Song
"Savage" — Megan thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé *WINNER
"The Bigger Picture" — Lil Baby
"The Box" — Roddy Ricch
"Laugh Now Cry Later" — Drake featuring Lil Durk
"Rockstar" — DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch
Best Rap Album
King's Disease — Nas * WINNER
Black Habits — D Smoke
Alfredo — Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist
A Written Testimony — Jay Electronica
The Allegory — Royce da 5'9"
Best Country Solo Performance
"When My Amy Prays" — Vince Gill * WINNER
"Stick That in Your Country Song" — Eric Church
"Who You Thought I Was" — Brandy Clark
"Bluebird" — Miranda Lambert
"Black Like Me" — Mickey Guyton
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
"10,000 Hours" — Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber * WINNER
"All Night" — Brothers Osborne
"Ocean" — Lady A
"Sugar Coat" — Little Big Town
"Some People Do" — Old Dominion
Best Country Song
"Crowded Table" — The Highwomen * WINNER
"Bluebird" — Miranda Lambert
"The Bones" — Maren Morris
"More Hearts Than Mine" — Ingrid Andress
"Some People Do" — Old Dominion
Best Country Album
"Wildcard" — Miranda Lambert * WINNER
"Nightfall" — Little Big Town
"Never Will" — Ashley McBryde
"Lady Like" — Ingrid Andress
"Your Life Is a Record" — Brandy Clark
Best Latin Pop Album or Urban Album
YHLQMDLG — Bad Bunny * WINNER
Por Primera Vez — Camilo
Mesa Para Dos — Kany García
Pausa — Ricky Martin
3:33 — Debi Nova
Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album
La Conquista del Espacio — Fito Paez * WINNER
Aura — Bajofondo
MONSTRUO — Cami
Sobrevolando — Cultura Profética
Miss Colombia — Lido Pimienta
Best American Roots Performance
"I Remember Everything" — John Prine * WINNER
"Colors" — Black Pumas
"Deep In Love" — Bonny Light Horseman
"Short and Sweet" — Brittany Howard
"I'll Be Gone" — Norah Jones & Mavis Staples
Best American Roots Song
"I Remember Everything" — John Prine * WINNER
"Cabin" — The Secret Sisters
"Ceiling to the Floor" — Sierra Hull
"Hometown" — Sarah Jarosz
"Man Without a Soul" — Lucinda Williams
Best Reggae Album
Got to Be Tough — Toots & The Maytals * WINNER
Upside Down 2020 — Buju Banton
Higher Place — Skip Marley
It All Comes Black to Love — Maxi Priest
One World — The Wailers
Best Musical Theater Album
"Jagged Little Pill" * WINNER
"Amélie"
"American Utopia on Broadway"
"Little Shop of Horrors"
"The Prince of Egypt"
"Soft Power"
Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media
"Jojo Rabbit" — Various artists * WINNER
"A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood" — Various artists
"Bill & Ted Face the Music" — Various artists
"Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga" — Various artists
"Frozen II" — Various artists
Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media
"Joker" — Hildur Guðnadóttir, composer * WINNER
"Ad Astra" — Max Richter, composer
"Becoming" — Kamasi Washington, composer
"1917" — Thomas Newman, composer
"Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" — John Williams, composer
Best Song Written for Visual Media
"No Time to Die" — Billie Eilish * WINNER
"Beautiful Ghosts" (from Cats) — Taylor Swift
"Carried Me with You" (from Onward) — Brandi Carlile
"Into the Unknown" (from Frozen II) — Idina Menzel featuring AURORA
"Stand Up" (from Harriet) — Cynthia Erivo
Best Remixed Recording
"Roses (Imanbek Remix)" — Imanbek Zeikenov, remixer (SAINt JHN) * WINNER
"Do You Ever (RAC Mix) — RAC, remixer (Phil Good)
"Imaginary Friends (Morgan Page Remix)" — Morgan Page, remixer (Deadmau5)
"Praying for You (Louie Vega Main Remix) — Louie Vega, remixer (Jasper Street Co.)
"Young & Alive (Bazzi vs. Haywyre Remix)" — Haywyre, remixer (Bazzi)
Best Music Video
"Brown Skin Girl" — Beyoncé, SAINt JHN & Wizkid ft. Blue Ivy Carter * WINNER
"Life Is Good" — Future Featuring Drake
"Lockdown" — Anderson .Paak
"Adore You" — Harry Styles
"Goliath" — Woodkid
Best Music Film
Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice — Linda Ronstadt * WINNER
Beastie Boys Story — Beastie Boys
Black Is King — Beyoncé
We Are Freestyle Love Supreme — Freestyle Love Supreme
That Little Ol' Band From Texas — ZZ Top