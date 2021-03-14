Here's Who Won What At 63rd Grammy Awards

The 63rd Grammy Awards took place Sunday night. Check out full coverage of the pre-show here and the live broadcast here.

Here are the nominees and winners in some of the biggest categories:

Record of the Year

"Black Parade" — Beyoncé

"Colors" — Black Pumas

"Rockstar" — DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch

"Say So" — Doja Cat

"Everything I Wanted" — Billie Eilish * WINNER

"Don't Start Now" — Dua Lipa

"Circles" — Post Malone

"Savage" — Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé

Album of the Year

Folklore — Taylor Swift * WINNER

Chilombo — Jhené Aiko

Black Pumas (Deluxe Edition) — Black Pumas

Everyday Life — Coldplay

Djesse Vol. 3 — Jacob Collier

Women in Music Pt. III — Haim

Future Nostalgia — Dua Lipa

Hollywood's Bleeding — Post Malone

Song of the Year

"I Can't Breathe" — H.E.R. * WINNER

"Black Parade" — Beyoncé

"The Box" — Roddy Ricch

"Cardigan" — Taylor Swift

"Circles" — Post Malone

"Don't Start Now" — Dua Lipa

"Everything I Wanted" — Billie Eilish

"If the World Was Ending" — JP Saxe featuring Julia Michaels

Best New Artist

Megan Thee Stallion * WINNER

Ingrid Andress

Phoebe Bridgers

Noah Cyrus

Chika

D Smoke

Doja Cat

Kaytranada

Best Pop Solo Performance

"Watermelon Sugar" — Harry Styles * WINNER

"Yummy" — Justin Bieber

"Say So" — Doja Cat

"Everything I Wanted" — Billie Eilish

"Don't Start Now" — Dua Lipa

"Cardigan" — Taylor Swift

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

"Rain on Me" — Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande * WINNER

"Un Dia (One Day)" — J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny & Tainy

"Intentions" — Justin Bieber featuring Quavo

"Dynamite" — BTS

"Exile" — Taylor Swift featuring Bon Iver

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

"American Standard" — James Taylor * WINNER

"Blue Umbrella" — Burt Bacharach & Daniel Tashian

"True Love: A Celebration of Cole Porter" — Harry Connick Jr.

"Unfollow the Rules" — Rufus Wainwright

"Judy" — Renée Zellweger

Best Pop Vocal Album

Future Nostalgia — Dua Lipa * WINNER

Changes — Justin Bieber

Chromatica — Lady Gaga

Fine Line — Harry Styles

Folklore — Taylor Swift

Best Dance Recording

"10%" — KAYTRANADA featuring Kali Uchis * WINNER

"On My Mind" — Diplo & Sidepiece

"My High" — Disclosure, Aminé and Slowthai

"The Difference" — Flume featuring Toro y Moi

"Both of Us" — Jayda G

Best Dance/Electronic Album

"Bubba" — KAYTRANADA * WINNER

"Kick I" — Arca

"Energy" — Disclosure

"Planet's Mad" — Baauer

"Good Faith" — Madeon

Best Rock Performance

"Shameika" — Fiona Apple * WINNER

"The Steps" — HAIM

"Stay High" — Brittany Howard

"Not" — Big Thief

"Kyoto" — Phoebe Bridgers

"Daylight" — Grace Potter

Best Metal Performance

"Bum-Rush" — Body Count * WINNER

"Underneath" — Code Orange

"The In-Between" — In This Moment

"Bloodmoney" — Poppy

"Executioner's Tax (Swing of the Axe)" — Power Trip

Best Rock Song

"Stay High" — Brittany Howard * WINNER

"Kyoto" — Phoebe Bridgers

"Lost in Yesterday" — Tame Impala

"Not" — Big Thief

"Shameika" — Fiona Apple

Best Rock Album

The New Abnormal — The Strokes * WINNER

A Hero's Death — Fontaines D.C.

Kiwanuka — Michael Kiwanuka

Daylight — Grace Potter

Sound & Fury — Sturgill Simpson

Best Alternative Music Album

Fetch the Bolt Cutters — Fiona Apple * WINNER

Hyperspace — Beck

Punisher — Phoebe Bridgers

Jaime — Brittany Howard

The Slow Rush — Tame Impala

Best R&B Performance

"Black Parade" — Beyoncé * WINNER

"Lightning & Thunder" — Jhené Aiko featuring John Legend

"All I Need" — Jacob Collier featuring Mahalia & Ty Dolla $ign

"Goat Head" — Brittany Howard

"See Me" — Emily King

Best Traditional R&B Performance

"Anything for You" — Ledisi *WINNER

"Sit On Down" — The Baylor Project featuring Jean Baylor & Marcus Baylor

"Wonder What She Thinks of Me" — Chloe x Halle

"Let Me Go" — Mykal Kilgore

"Distance" — Yebba

Best R&B Song

"Better Than I Imagined" — Robert Glasper featuring H.E.R. & Meshell Ndegeocello * WINNER

"Black Parade" — Beyoncé

"Collide" — Tiana Major9 & EARTHGANG

"Do It" — Chloe x Halle

"Slow Down" — Skip Marley & H.E.R.

Best Progressive R&B Album

"It Is What It Is" — Thundercat * WINNER

"Chilombo" — Jhené Aiko

"Ungodly Hour" — Chloe x Halle

"Free Nationals" — Free Nationals

"F*** Yo Feelings" — Robert Glasper

Best R&B Album

"Bigger Love" — John Legend * WINNER

"Happy 2 Be Here" — Ant Clemons

"Take Time" — Giveon

"To Feel Love/D" — Luke James

"All Rise" — Gregory Porter

Best Rap Performance

"Savage" — Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé * WINNER

"Deep Reverence" — Big Sean featuring Nipsey Hussle

"Bop" — DaBaby

"Whats Poppin" — Jack Harlow

"The Bigger Picture" — Lil Baby

"Dior" — Pop Smoke

Best Melodic Rap Performance

"Lockdown" — Anderson .Paak * WINNER

"Rockstar" — DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch

"Laugh Now Cry Later" — Drake featuring Lil Durk

"The Box" — Roddy Ricch

"Highest in the Room" — Travis Scott

Best Rap Song

"Savage" — Megan thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé *WINNER

"The Bigger Picture" — Lil Baby

"The Box" — Roddy Ricch

"Laugh Now Cry Later" — Drake featuring Lil Durk

"Rockstar" — DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch

Best Rap Album

King's Disease — Nas * WINNER

Black Habits — D Smoke

Alfredo — Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist

A Written Testimony — Jay Electronica

The Allegory — Royce da 5'9"

Best Country Solo Performance

"When My Amy Prays" — Vince Gill * WINNER

"Stick That in Your Country Song" — Eric Church

"Who You Thought I Was" — Brandy Clark

"Bluebird" — Miranda Lambert

"Black Like Me" — Mickey Guyton

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

"10,000 Hours" — Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber * WINNER

"All Night" — Brothers Osborne

"Ocean" — Lady A

"Sugar Coat" — Little Big Town

"Some People Do" — Old Dominion

Best Country Song

"Crowded Table" — The Highwomen * WINNER

"Bluebird" — Miranda Lambert

"The Bones" — Maren Morris

"More Hearts Than Mine" — Ingrid Andress

"Some People Do" — Old Dominion

Best Country Album

"Wildcard" — Miranda Lambert * WINNER

"Nightfall" — Little Big Town

"Never Will" — Ashley McBryde

"Lady Like" — Ingrid Andress

"Your Life Is a Record" — Brandy Clark

Best Latin Pop Album or Urban Album

YHLQMDLG — Bad Bunny * WINNER

Por Primera Vez — Camilo

Mesa Para Dos — Kany García

Pausa — Ricky Martin

3:33 — Debi Nova

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album

La Conquista del Espacio — Fito Paez * WINNER

Aura — Bajofondo

MONSTRUO — Cami

Sobrevolando — Cultura Profética

Miss Colombia — Lido Pimienta

Best American Roots Performance

"I Remember Everything" — John Prine * WINNER

"Colors" — Black Pumas

"Deep In Love" — Bonny Light Horseman

"Short and Sweet" — Brittany Howard

"I'll Be Gone" — Norah Jones & Mavis Staples

Best American Roots Song

"I Remember Everything" — John Prine * WINNER

"Cabin" — The Secret Sisters

"Ceiling to the Floor" — Sierra Hull

"Hometown" — Sarah Jarosz

"Man Without a Soul" — Lucinda Williams

Best Reggae Album

Got to Be Tough — Toots & The Maytals * WINNER

Upside Down 2020 — Buju Banton

Higher Place — Skip Marley

It All Comes Black to Love — Maxi Priest

One World — The Wailers

Best Musical Theater Album

"Jagged Little Pill" * WINNER

"Amélie"

"American Utopia on Broadway"

"Little Shop of Horrors"

"The Prince of Egypt"

"Soft Power"

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media

"Jojo Rabbit" — Various artists * WINNER

"A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood" — Various artists

"Bill & Ted Face the Music" — Various artists

"Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga" — Various artists

"Frozen II" — Various artists

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media

"Joker" — Hildur Guðnadóttir, composer * WINNER

"Ad Astra" — Max Richter, composer

"Becoming" — Kamasi Washington, composer

"1917" — Thomas Newman, composer

"Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" — John Williams, composer

Best Song Written for Visual Media

"No Time to Die" — Billie Eilish * WINNER

"Beautiful Ghosts" (from Cats) — Taylor Swift

"Carried Me with You" (from Onward) — Brandi Carlile

"Into the Unknown" (from Frozen II) — Idina Menzel featuring AURORA

"Stand Up" (from Harriet) — Cynthia Erivo

Best Remixed Recording

"Roses (Imanbek Remix)" — Imanbek Zeikenov, remixer (SAINt JHN) * WINNER

"Do You Ever (RAC Mix) — RAC, remixer (Phil Good)

"Imaginary Friends (Morgan Page Remix)" — Morgan Page, remixer (Deadmau5)

"Praying for You (Louie Vega Main Remix) — Louie Vega, remixer (Jasper Street Co.)

"Young & Alive (Bazzi vs. Haywyre Remix)" — Haywyre, remixer (Bazzi)

Best Music Video

"Brown Skin Girl" — Beyoncé, SAINt JHN & Wizkid ft. Blue Ivy Carter * WINNER

"Life Is Good" — Future Featuring Drake

"Lockdown" — Anderson .Paak

"Adore You" — Harry Styles

"Goliath" — Woodkid

Best Music Film

Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice — Linda Ronstadt * WINNER

Beastie Boys Story — Beastie Boys

Black Is King — Beyoncé

We Are Freestyle Love Supreme — Freestyle Love Supreme

That Little Ol' Band From Texas — ZZ Top