High Score: Stephanie Economou Wins 1st Video Game Grammy

Stephanie Economou made history Sunday as the first winner of the Grammy for Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media.

The Los Angeles-based composer and musician won for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarök, a video game developed by Ubisoft in Montreal.

“I want to say I’m so grateful to Ubisoft and [music supervisor] Simon Landry for inviting me into the rich, rich legacy of Assassin’s Creed,” said Economou, before recognizing “the “remarkable musicians who had a hand in shaping the sound of this score.”

The inaugural winner also thanked “all of the people who fought tirelessly to bring this category of video game music into existence. Thank you for acknowledging and validating the power of game music. This is truly such an honour.”

Previously, the only video game to earn a Grammy nomination was Journey in 2013, which earned Austin Wintory a nom for Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media.

Economou previously composed music for streaming series Jupiter’s Legacy and The Chair and worked on movies like the live-action remake of Mulan, The Equalizer 2 and The Martian.