Hikers Share Clips Of Adele Performance

Hikers in Los Angeles have given Adele fans the closest thing to a sneak peek at her upcoming prime time special.

Joey Pucino, a creative producer at Slash Management, was enjoying a walk in the mountains on Sunday when he heard the familiar voice of Adele in the air. On a trail far from the locked-down Griffith Park Observatory, he recorded two 13-second clips.

“Casually stumbled upon Adele filming her … special while hiking in Griffith Park,” Pucino tweeted with a clip in which Adele can be heard singing her 2015 track “Water Under the Bridge.”

In another clip posted to social media, Adele can be heard singing “Hello” as the sun set over Los Angeles.

The performance was being taped for Adele: One Night Only, a special hosted by Oprah Winfrey that is set to air on Nov. 14. The audience reportedly included James Corden, Ellen DeGeneres, Kris Jenner, Gordon Ramsay, Lizzo and Drake.

Also watching, according to reports, was Adele’s ex husband Simon Konecki and their son Angelo.

Adele's highly anticipated album 30 comes out on Nov. 19.

Casually stumbled upon Adele filming her #Adele special while hiking in Griffith Park pic.twitter.com/oSyfYr7vEp — joey (@JoeyPucino) October 25, 2021

I mean come on how beautiful is this #adele pic.twitter.com/9jtHxh1no7 — joey (@JoeyPucino) October 25, 2021

Adele performing “Hello” at the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles 😫 pic.twitter.com/BCNCgVhwsA — 𝐂 𝐎 𝐑 𝐓 𝐄 𝐙 🌙 (@damiancfx) October 25, 2021