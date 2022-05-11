Hilary Duff Strips Down For 'Women's Health'

Hilary Duff said Tuesday it was “scary” to doff her clothes and pose nude for the latest issue of Women’s Health.

“I knew doing this would terrify me and I was right!,” the 34-year-old singer and actress wrote in an Instagram post. “I actually had the best time. I felt strong and beautiful and laughed a lot getting into some of these poses without my high waisted mom jeans and oversized whatever I normally wear.”

Duff said the photos capture “a moment in time where I felt both completely vulnerable but powerful.”

In the magazine, Duff said she is proud of her body. “I’m proud that it’s produced three children for me," she said. “I’ve gotten to a place of being peaceful with the changes my body has gone through.”

She recalled struggling with an eating disorder when she was 17 – around the time she was shooting The Perfect Man and Cheaper By The Dozen 2 in Ontario.

“It was horrifying,” Duff said. “Because of my career path, I can't help but be like, ‘I am on camera and actresses are skinny.’”

The former Lizzie McGuire star has three children, including 10-year-old son Luca with her Canadian ex Mike Comrie. She has been married to singer-songwriter Matthew Koma since 2019.

Duff released five studio albums between 2002 and 2015.