Hilary Duff Welcomes 3rd Child

Hilary Duff revealed this weekend that she welcomed her third child last Wednesday.

“Mae James Bair - We LOVE you beauty 3-24-21,” read the caption on a black-and-white photo of Duff holding the newborn inside a birthing pool. Los Angeles-based “birth & postpartum doula” Lauren Guilford was tagged in the post.

Duff’s singer-songwriter husband Matthew Koma and their two-year-old daughter Banks are also in the photo, as well as Duff’s son Luca, 9, from her marriage to Canadian hockey player Mike Comrie.

Duff, 33, released five studio albums between 2002 and 2015. The former Lizzie McGuire star made 2005's Cheaper By The Dozen 2 and The Perfect Man in Ontario.

Koma, also 33, has written songs with Zedd, Kelly Clarkson and Canadians Shania Twain and Carly Rae Jepsen. He has also released his own EPs and performs in the band Winnetka Bowling League.