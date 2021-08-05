House Music DJ Paul Johnson Dies At 50

Paul Johnson, the house music DJ-producer best known for his 1999 hit “Get Get Down,” died Wednesday from complications of COVID-19. He was 50.

News of his death was shared on his Facebook page.

Johnson chronicled his final days in heartbreaking videos he shared on Instagram from his bed at the OSF Little Company of Mary Medical Center in Illinois. "I have COVID everybody," he said in a July 17 clip. "I've had it for a week. I'm pretty f**king weak. I f**king got COVID, y'all."

In a July 20 post, Johnson said "s**ts taken a turn for the worse" and he was being transferred to another facility to be placed on "a Full Throat Ventolator. Meaning. I Will Not Be Breathing For My Self."

Among those paying tribute to Johnson on social media is Canada's KAYTRANADA and the UK's Chris Lake. Mike Servito tweeted: "Paul Johnson taught us how to bounce to the beat. A groove like no other, honestly. This is so depressing. But the records, the music will remain timeless and uplifting."

“Get Get Down” from Johnson’s album The Groove I Have, was a No. 1 hit on the Canadian dance charts.

A shooting in 1987 left Johnson in a wheelchair and required one of his legs to be amputated in 2003. He lost his other leg in 2010 following a car accident.

Johnson continued to make music and perform, including as recently as June 19 at a festival in Chicago.

On its 1997 track “Teachers" – which pays homage to house music heroes – Daft Punk named Johnson first.