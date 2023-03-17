Hozier Bringing 'Unreal Unearth Tour' To Canada

Irish singer-songwriter Hozier announced on St. Patrick’s Day – which also happens to be his 33rd birthday – that he is bringing his Unreal Unearth Tour to Canada later this year.

The tour takes its name from his third studio album, which will drop in late summer. He is previewing the collection with a three-track EP titled Eat Your Young.

“It’s always a gift to be able to release new music into the world and an added joy to do so on a birthday,” said Hozier, in a release.

The singer, who burst onto the scene a decade ago with “Take Me To Church,” will play Toronto’s Budweiser Stage on Sept. 19 and Place Bell in Laval, QC on Sept. 20. Hozier will be back north on Oct. 22 for a show at Rogers Arena in Vancouver.

Madison Cunningham will be the special guest. Tickets go on sale at 12 noon local time on March 24.