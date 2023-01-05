Hugh Jackman Begs Oscars Not To 'Validate' Ryan Reynolds

Hugh Jackman said Wednesday his life will become “insufferable” if “Good Afternoon” from Spirited is nominated for Best Original Song at this year’s Academy Awards.

Performed by Will Ferrell and Canada’s Ryan Reynolds, it was among 15 songs shortlisted for nominations at the 95th Academy Awards. The five nominated songs will be announced on Jan. 24.

In a video he shared on social media, Jackman jokingly pleaded with Oscar voters.

“Ryan Reynolds getting a nomination in the Best Song category would make the next year of my life insufferable,” he said. “It would. … Trust me, it would be impossible.”

Jackman and Reynolds are scheduled to film Deadpool 3. (Jackman seemingly let it slip that there is also a new Wolverine movie in the works.)

Jackman insisted he loved Spirited and Reynolds’ co-stars and he said “Good Afternoon” was “absolutely brilliant.” But, he added, “please, please, from the bottom of my heart, do not validate Ryan Reynolds in this way. Please.”

Of course, Reynolds would not be nominated if “Good Afternoon” made the final five because the Oscar for Best Original Song goes to the songwriters – in this case, Benj Pasek, Justin Paul, Khiyon Hursey, Mark Sonnenblick and Sukari Jones.

However, if the song is nominated, Reynolds and Ferrell would likely be invited to perform it on the live broadcast on March 12.

In Spirited, Reynolds' character learns that in the 1800s "good afternoon" was a "sick burn" that basically meant "f**k you."

Reynolds responded to Jackman’s video on Twitter: “Disagree. I think the deepfakes that sung and danced for Will and I would love to perform at the Oscars.” In an Instagram post, the Vancouver-born actor was more direct: "I know it’s still early but Good Afternoon to you, Mr. Jackman."