Hunter Hayes Performing Virtual Concert

Hunter Hayes announced Tuesday he is performing a virtual concert later this month for his fans around the world.

“We’re doing something. I mean, we’re really doing something,” the 30-year-old country star said, in a behind-the-scenes video he shared on Instagram. “We’re doing things.”

Hayes’ performance will stream on March 16 beginning at 8 pm EST and is set to include songs from his album Wild Blue (Complete). Tickets, ranging in price from $18 to $125 USD, are available here.

Hayes released four albums before his breakthrough self-titled major label debut in 2011.