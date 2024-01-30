'I Am: Celine Dion' Documentary Coming To Prime Video

Celine Dion's battle with Stiff Person Syndrome will be the subject of a new documentary called I Am: Celine Dion.

The feature-length film from Oscar-nominated filmmaker Irene Taylor was produced by Sony Music Vision, in partnership with Sony Music Entertainment Canada and Vermilion Films, and has been acquired by Amazon-MGM. Prime Video will be releasing it at a later date.

The official synopsis reads as, "This intimate exploration takes viewers on a journey inside Celine's past and present as she reveals her battle with Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS) and the lengths she has gone to continue performing for her beloved and loyal fans. From visiting her couture touring wardrobe and personal effects to spending time in the recording studio, the documentary captures a global megastar's never-before-seen private life. An emotional, energetic, and poetic love letter to music, I Am: Celine Dion captures more than a year of filming as the legendary singer navigates her journey toward living an open and authentic life amidst illness."

“This last couple of years has been such a challenge for me, the journey from discovering my condition to learning how to live with and manage it, but not to let it define me,” Dion said in a statement. “As the road to resuming my performing career continues, I have realized how much I have missed it, of being able to see my fans. During this absence, I decided I wanted to document this part of my life to help others who share this diagnosis.” She added that she hopes the film will “raise awareness of this little-known condition.”

"Celine Dion is a global megastar with a career defined not only by her extraordinary work ethic and passion, but by her dedication to her fans," said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon MGM Studios. "This documentary is a raw, intimate portrayal of a pivotal time in her personal life and career, pulling back the curtain on her journey as she overcomes an unthinkable diagnosis. It's an honor to be trusted with her story, and we can't wait to share it with Prime Video audiences around the world."