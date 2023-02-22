Ian LeFeuvre Up For 2 Canadian Screen Awards

Toronto-based musician Ian LeFeuvre has earned a pair of nominations at the 2023 Canadian Screen Awards for his work in the psychological drama Ashgrove.

The Ottawa native is up for Original Song for “The Weight” as well as Original Score.

This is the third Original Song nomination for LeFeuvre, who was up for the award in 2015 for “The Whisper in Me” from Dirty Singles and in 2020 for “Travel Through” from James vs. His Future Self. He was also nominated, with Ari Posner, in 2020 for Original Music Score for a Series (Carter).

LeFeuvre, who played in bands like Dreams Go Colour, Fun For Malakai and Starling, is a prolific songwriter, composer, producer and multi-instrumentalist whose songs have been used in episodes of Girls and Pretty Little Liars.

Also nominated for Original Song are Chuck Baker and Tony Burgess for “The Ascension Song” (Cult Hero); Marie Clements, Wayne Lavallee and Jesse Zubot for “You Are My Bones” (Bones of Crows); Rose Cousins and Breagh Isabel for “Get Home” (Dawn, Her Dad & the Tractor) and Kate Hewlett for “The Swearing Song” (The Swearing Jar).

In the Original Score category, LeFeuvre is up against Adrian Ellis (Cult Hero), Todor Kobakov (Brother), Ari Posner (The End of Sex) and Howard Shore (Crimes of the Future).

Winners will be announced April 13 at Meridian Hall in Toronto.

In the TV categories, the Best Original Song nominees are Creighton Doane, Melanie Doane and Bob Ezrin for “Use Your Outside Voice” (Ukulele U); Jonathan Goldsmith and Kaia Kate for “Songbird” (The Porter); Antonio Naranjo and Carla Sutton for “No Place Like Home” and “See You Later” (Detention Adventure); and Emily Persich for “Superpowers” (Sort Of).

Original Music nominees include Alan Doyle, Derek Miller and Sarah Slean.

Buffy Sainte-Marie: Starwalker, which includes performances by artists like Crystal Shawanda, Marie-Mai and William Prince, is nominated for best performing arts program. Nominees for best performance in a guest role in a comedy series include Kardinal Offishall for Run the Burbs.

Winners of the Canadian Screen Awards will be announced between April 11 and 14. A pre-taped gala, hosted by Samantha Bee, will be broadcast on April 16.