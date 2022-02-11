Ian McDonald Of King Crimson, Foreigner Dies At 75
Ian McDonald, a founding member of King Crimson and Foreigner, died Wednesday at his home in New York City. He was 75.
A cause of death was not immediately disclosed.
“Without his presence in 1969, King Crimson wouldn't have had the success it did,” tweeted Sid Smith, who wrote a 2001 book about the band’s early days.
McDonald played several instruments on, and co-produced and co-wrote, King Crimson’s 1969 debut album In The Court Of The Crimson King. He left the prog rock band following the release and, in 1976, was part of the original line-up of Foreigner.
McDonald played on the band’s first three studio albums – including on hits like “Cold As Ice” and “Feels Like the First Time” – before getting booted by frontman Mick Jones.
The musician continued to perform and produce with other artists and released solo albums in 1999 and 2019.
