Ian McDonald Of King Crimson, Foreigner Dies At 75

Ian McDonald, a founding member of King Crimson and Foreigner, died Wednesday at his home in New York City. He was 75.

A cause of death was not immediately disclosed.

“Without his presence in 1969, King Crimson wouldn't have had the success it did,” tweeted Sid Smith, who wrote a 2001 book about the band’s early days.

McDonald played several instruments on, and co-produced and co-wrote, King Crimson’s 1969 debut album In The Court Of The Crimson King. He left the prog rock band following the release and, in 1976, was part of the original line-up of Foreigner.

McDonald played on the band’s first three studio albums – including on hits like “Cold As Ice” and “Feels Like the First Time” – before getting booted by frontman Mick Jones.

The musician continued to perform and produce with other artists and released solo albums in 1999 and 2019.