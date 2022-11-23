Ice Cube Says Choosing To Be Unvaccinated Cost Him Millions

Rap icon Ice Cube has said his choice to not get vaccinated against COVID-19 cost him millions of dollars.

“I turned down a movie because I didn’t want to get the motherf**king jab,” the 53-year-old said on the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast. “I turned down $9 million because I didn’t want get the jab. F**k that jab. And f**k ya’ll for trying to make me get it.

"I don’t know how Hollywood feel about me right now.”

He later clarified: “I didn’t turn it down. Those motherf**kers didn’t give it to me because I wouldn’t get the shot. I didn’t turn it down. They just didn’t give it to me.”

In October 2021, The Hollywood Reporter said Cube “departed” the comedy flick Oh Hell No co-starring Jack Black because he refused to get vaccinated before production began.

Cube was also set to star in the boxing biopic Flint Strong – which was filmed this past summer in Southern Ontario – but was replaced by Brian Tyree Henry. A reason was not disclosed but Cube would have been unable to work in Canada at the time if he was unvaccinated.

On the podcast, Cube said he didn’t get vaccinated because “I didn’t need it. I didn’t catch that s**t at all. Nothing. F**k them. I didn’t need that s**t.” (In fact, the COVID-19 vaccines significantly reduce the chances of getting sick, being hospitalized or dying.)