'Idol' Hopeful Cameron Whitcomb's Brother Gets Show Logo Tattoo

Cameron Whitcomb was so confident he’d make the Top 24 on this season of American Idol that he made a pretty serious wager with one of his brothers.

In a video the Kamloops teen shared on social media this week, his sibling Sheldon honoured the bet after the episode aired in which Whitcomb became one of three Canadians in the Top 24.

“I didn’t think he’d make Top 24 on American Idol but he did,” Sheldon Whitcomb said in a video showing tattoo artist Jesse Ryan inking his right buttock. “So now I’ve got his initials and the American Idol logo on my butt cheek.”

At one point, Sheldon jokes: “That’s permanent?”

While Cameron doesn’t (yet) have the American Idol logo inked on his body, he’s got at least three tattoos – on his chest, abdomen and ankle.

In an episode taped last November that aired Monday, Cameron became the first Canadian male to make it into the Top 24 on Idol. In February, he taped episodes in Hawaii that will air next week. Viewers will find out if the B.C. singer earns a spot in the Top 12, who will compete in the live episodes.

Whitcomb was 18 when he auditioned last October at the Lakeway Resort and Spa in Austin, Texas with a cover of Bruce “Utah” Phillips’s “Rock Salt and Nails,” originally recorded in 1961 by Rosalie Sorrels. “During the summers I’m a Harley-Davidson mechanic and during the winters I pick stuff up and put it down somewhere else for 12 hours a day, six days a week,” he told judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan. “Pipelining. It’s just crappy labour.”