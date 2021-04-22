Iggy Azalea Among Stars On 'Celebrity Dating Game'

Iggy Azalea is among the stars appearing on Celebrity Dating Game, which premieres later this spring.

The 30-year-old rapper revealed last October that she is a single mom to son Onyx (with Playboi Carter).

Taye Diggs, formerly married to singer Idina Menzel, is also one of the show’s celebrity guests.

Celebrity Dating Game, co-hosted by Zooey Deschanel and Michael Bolton, premieres June 14. ABC described it as “a wry wink at modern dating with a star-studded roster of celebrity singles from television, music, comedy, reality TV and feature film in their pursuit to find love.”

Bolton said he sings clues for contestants during the show.