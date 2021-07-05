Iggy Azalea Brushes Off 'Blackfishing' Accusations

Iggy Azalea on Sunday thanked “everyone showing me hate” for helping to get the video for her new single “I Am The Stripclub” trending.

"To everyone showing me hate: Thank you for dedicating your day to me & helping me promote,” she tweeted. “I love you!”

The 31-year-old rapper has been accused of “blackfishing” – portraying herself as Black – in the video that premiered on Friday because in some scenes she dons a black wig and her skin appears slightly darker.

“I’m the same colour as I always am, just in a dimly lit room with red lights,” Azalea explained in a tweet on Friday. “It’s the same makeup from every other part of the video just with a Smokey eye and different wig.”

Makeup artist Eros Gomez backed Azalea up. “She literally wore the same face makeup during every scene of the video... i would know, i did it,” he tweeted. “And its a shade 6 from armani luminous silk (a light/medium olive undertoned shade if you're curious). Bye.”

As the video racked up millions of views, Azalea brushed off the criticism.

“Just ignore them, who cares? Let em talk,” she wrote. Later, the rapper tweeted: “Don’t worry, I promise nonsense on the internet is something I’m very used to. People picking at me is expected. It genuinely does not change my day.”

The rap star added: “I know by now if I drop a video or song someone online will try and make it have a hidden meaning or find a way to make there be an issue. That’s just how the internet is! I’m 10 years deep in it, you cannot shake me.”

Watch the video below: (Warning: Contains language some may find offensive.)