Il Divo Singer Carlos Marín Dies Of COVID-19 At 53

Carlos Marín, a member of the singing group Il Divo, died Sunday of complications of COVID-19. He was 53.

“He will be missed by his friends, family and fans,” read a message on social media from surviving members David Miller, Sébastien Izambard and Urs Bühler. “There will never be another voice or spirit like Carlos.

“For 17 years the four of us have been on this incredible journey of Il Divo together, and we will miss our dear friend. We hope and pray that his beautiful soul will rest in peace.”

According to reports in Spanish media, Marín tested positive for COVID-19 in early December and was taken to hospital in Manchester, England. Il Divo confirmed in a tweet on Dec. 16 that he was in hospital.

Marín’s agent said the singer was vaccinated.

Il Divo cancelled all remaining dates on its UK holiday tour after Marín fell ill.

This summer, Il Divo announced it was pushing its US tour dates to 2022 “out of an abundance of caution” due to “uncertainties surrounding rising COVID-19 cases.”

Born in Germany and raised in Spain, Marín began singing as a young boy and regularly competed in competitions and performed on TV and in musical theatre productions. Simon Cowell formed Il Divo in 2003. The group released 10 studio albums and Marín recorded a solo album, Portrait, last year.