Imagine Dragons Announce 'Mercury Tour'

Imagine Dragons announced on Tuesday they are hitting the road next year in support of the band’s new album Mercury - Act 1.

The Mercury Tour has two scheduled stops in Canada – Feb. 16 at the Bell Centre in Montreal and March 4 at Vancouver’s Rogers Arena.

Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. local time on Sept. 10.

Mercury - Act 1, the fifth studio album by Imagine Dragons, was released last week. It includes the previously released singles “Follow You,” “Cutthroat” and “Wrecked.”

Imagine Dragons is also known for hits like “Radioactive,” “Believer” and “Thunder.”