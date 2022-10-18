Imagine Dragons Scrap Shows Due To Dan Reynolds' Health

Imagine Dragons said Monday they have scrapped several shows on their Mercury World Tour due to frontman Dan Reynolds’ health issues.

Nine concerts scheduled to take place between Oct. 18 and Nov. 4 in Colombia, Chile, Argentina and Mexico have been postponed.

“We’ve never had to cancel a tour (and could count the number of shows on one hand),” read a message to fans. “We hope you guys know how hard it is for us to postpone these dates, and we plan to make it up to you soon.”

The band said Reynolds, 35, is suffering from “hemorrhaged vocal cords and a nodule” and has been advised by physicians that “going out right now could cause a rupture and irreparably harm his voice.”

Reynolds also suffered “a fairly serious LCL sprain in his knee that will require a brace and some rehabilitation for some time.”

Imagine Dragons are currently scheduled to do shows in Asia and Africa beginning in late January.

The Mercury World Tour kicked off in February and included stops in 11 cities across Canada. The band recently earned American Music Awards nominations for Favourite Rock Artist, Rock Song ("Enemy") and Rock Album (Mercury - Act 1).