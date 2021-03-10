Imagine Dragons Tease 2 New Songs

There is new music coming this week from Imagine Dragons.

The band has been teasing the Friday release of two tracks – “Follow You” and “Cutthroat” – on social media.

It is the first new music from Imagine Dragons since the band’s 2018 album Origins. (They are featured on “Heart Upon My Sleeve” from Avicii’s posthumous 2019 album Tim.)

MORE: Dan Reynolds Donates Home To LGBTQ Youth

On Monday, frontman Dan Reynolds paid tribute to bandmates Wayne Sermon, Ben McKee and Daniel Platzman. “Over a decade together and still my best friends,” he tweeted. “I’m incredibly proud and lucky to be in a band with you. and yes this week it all begins again.”