India Slams Tweets By Stars Like Rihanna

The government of India has responded to stars like Rihanna who have tweeted support for farmers protests in the country.

On Tuesday, Rihanna tweeted a link to a CNN report about the protests and wrote: “Why aren’t we talking about this?”

In a statement on Wednesday, India’s Ministry of External Affairs said: “Before rushing to comment on such matters, we would urge that the facts be ascertained, and a proper understanding of the issues at hand be undertaken.

“The temptation of sensationalist social media hashtags and comments, especially when resorted to by celebrities and others, is neither accurate nor responsible.”

Farmers, who claim new agriculture reforms will significantly impact their income, have camped out in the capital city for weeks. In response, the government has disabled internet service in the area.