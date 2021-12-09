Influential Musician Robbie Shakespeare Dies At 68

Bassist Robbie Shakespeare, best known as half of Sly & Robbie, has died at 68.

According to Jamaica’s The Gleaner, the musician was in a Florida hospital after undergoing kidney surgery.

Shakespeare worked with a long list of artists, including Madonna, No Doubt, Bob Dylan, the Rolling Stones and Peter Tosh.

“A groundbreaking and legendary reggae bassist, Robbie worked with and has influenced countless reggae and pop artists to this day,” read a tweet from Tosh’s estate.

Jamaica's Prime Minister Andrew Holness tweeted: "When it comes to Reggae bass playing, no one comes close to having the influence of Robbie Shakespeare.”

The musician was nominated for 13 Grammy Awards and won two – for Best Reggae Album in 1998 and Best Reggae Recording in 1984. Last year, he was ranked 17th on the Rolling Stone list of the 50 greatest bassists of all time.

“The world has lost a creative genius whose mark on bringing reggae music to the mainstream will last forever,” read a tweet by Island Records.