Injury Forces Post Malone To Cancel Concert

Post Malone pulled the plug on his concert in Boston on Saturday – only an hour before it was scheduled to start – due to an injury.

In a message shared on social media, the 27-year-old said he woke up Saturday afternoon to “cracking sounds on the right side of my body.”

Malone told fans: “I’m having a very difficult time breathing, and there’s like a stabbing pain whenever I breathe or move. We’re in the hospital now, but with this pain, I can’t do the show tonight.”

Malone apologized repeatedly for the cancellation. “I feel terrible,” he wrote, “but I promise I’m going to make this up to you.”

Exactly one week earlier, Malone was injured when he stepped into an opening on the stage floor during his concert in St. Louis. His manager Dre London denied claims that the rap star broke three ribs. “We did X-rays [at] hospital after the show & they declared he had bruised his ribs,” he tweeted.

Malone took his Twelve Carat Tour to Columbus, Ohio the following night and did two nights in Toronto and one in Boston before cancelling the second show.

His next scheduled concert is Tuesday night in Cleveland.

Malone is due to return to Canada on Nov. 6 for a concert in Vancouver.