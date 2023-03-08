International Women's Day: They Write The Songs

On International Women’s Day, it’s tempting to crank up a feminist anthem like Gloria Gaynor’s “I Will Survive,” Destiny’s Child’s “Independent Women” or Aretha Franklin’s “Respect.”

But, each of these powerful songs was written by men (although Beyoncé had a hand in “Independent Women”). Heck, even Helen Reddy’s “I Am Woman” was co-written by a dude.

Of course, many female artists are talented songwriters, too. Dolly Parton leads the way as one of the most prolific, with hits like “I Will Always Love You,” “Jolene” and “9 to 5.”

Canada’s Joni Mitchell didn’t need a man’s help to pen classics like “Big Yellow Taxi” and “Both Sides, Now.”

Singers like Julia Michaels and Meghan Trainor wrote songs for other artists before taking the spotlight, and pop stars like Alessia Cara, Adele and P!NK have writing credits on their songs.

In honour of International Women’s Day, here are three wildly successful female songwriters who, for the most part, are happy to remain behind the scenes:

LINDA PERRY

The former lead singer of 4 Non Blondes is a prolific songwriter and producer. The long list of hits she penned include P!NK’s “Get The Party Started,” Christina Aguilera’s “Beautiful,” and Céline Dion’s “My Love.”

The 57-year-old, who was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2015, has also collaborated with artists like Alicia Keys, Vanessa Carlton, Courtney Love, Dolly Parton and Gwen Stefani.

HILLARY LINDSEY

You may not have heard of her, but she’s had a hand in writing nearly two dozen No. 1 songs for country artists Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban, Martina McBride, Florida Georgia Line, Kelsea Ballerini, Lady Antebellum and Tim McGraw.

The Grammy winner has also written for Miley Cyrus, Bon Jovi, Enrique Iglesias, Shakira, and Steven Tyler.

Taylor Swift’s “Fearless” was co-written by Lindsey, as was Little Big Town’s “Girl Crush” and Lady Gaga’s “Million Reasons.”

Lindsey also co-wrote a pair of songs for the soundtrack to 2018’s A Star Is Born – “Always Remember Us This Way” and “I’ll Never Love Again.”

DIANE WARREN

This 66-year-old inductee in the Songwriters Hall of Fame has been nominated for Best Original Song at the Academy Awards a whopping 14 times and has racked up 15 Grammy nominations (winning only one).

Her long list of credits include LeAnn Rimes’ “Can’t Fight the Moonlight,” the Whitney Houston and Enrique Iglesias duet “Could I Have This Kiss Forever,” Aerosmith’s “I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing,” Cher’s “If I Could Turn Back Time,” Taylor Dayne’s “Love Will Lead You Back” and Milli Vanilli’s “Blame It on the Rain.”

Warren has also penned tracks for Canadian artists Céline Dion (including her Grammy-winning “Because You Loved Me”), Justin Bieber, Deborah Cox, Jeff Healey, and Avril Lavigne.