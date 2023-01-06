Intruder Arrested At Billie Eilish's Family Home

A man was arrested Thursday night after someone tried to break into Billie Eilish’s childhood home.

Police responded to the home in the Highland Park area of Los Angeles at around 9:15 p.m. local time after witnesses reported seeing a man in dark clothing jump a fence. KCAL News reported that the man was wearing a mask.

A suspect was taken into custody, according to ABC7.

It is not known if anyone was home at the time of the attempted break-in. The property belongs to Maggie Baird and Patrick O’Connell, parents of Eilish and her brother Finneas.

In 2020, Eilish was granted a restraining order against a man who repeatedly showed up at the house.