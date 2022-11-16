INXS Fans Campaign To Get Band Inducted Into Rock Hall

A trio of INXS fans have launched a campaign to get the band inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

“After many years of amazing music and dynamic ‘live’ performances, it’s time to ensure the legacy of one of the greatest bands in the world - INXS!,” reads a change.org petition directed at Rock Hall president Greg Harris. “We look forward to working with you as ONE VOICE to give INXS the legacy they deserve!”

The petition – created by Dina Ghram, Shanon Steele and Jim Skivalidas (aka “Team Induct INXS) – is connected to Australia’s I’m Just A Man Foundation, described as “the worlds’ (sic) first Rock n Roll, music themed, mens (sic) mental health/male suicide awareness charity event.” The foundation was created by Skivalidas and takes its name from the song on the 1997 INXS album Elegantly Wasted.

INXS was formed in Australia in 1977 and released its debut album in 1980. Eleven albums followed, including two since frontman Michael Hutchence’s death in November 1997. (Canada’s JD Fortune took over as lead singer.)

In its heyday, the band had global hits like “Need You Tonight, “What You Need,” “Never Tear Us Apart” and “Devil Inside.”

INXS has been eligible for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame since 2005.

Only a pair of Australian acts – The Bee Gees (who were born in England) and AC/DC – have been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. (Flea, who was born in Australia, was inducted as part of the Red Hot Chili Peppers in 2012.)

Like the Bee Gees and AC/DC, INXS was inducted into the Australian Recording Industry Association Hall of Fame.