INXS Launches Jewelry Line With Michael Hill

INXS have teamed up with jeweler Michael Hill for a limited edition line of jewelry featuring the band's logo, lyrics and engraved autographs.

For sale will be five unique pieces of jewelry that includes guitar pick pendants, dog tags, rings, a bracelet, a cuff, and a time capsule locket.

Drummer Jon Farriss issued a statement, saying, “INXS is synonymous with music, but also fashion and lifestyle. Whether we were onstage performing live, filming a video or simply hanging out in our recording studio, we enjoyed finding and wearing funky bohemian jewelry which had personal meaning as well as catching a twinkle of light, while adding a sprinkle of attitude. We are really digging these Michael Hill designs that reflect some of the things we still wear today – I still wear my INXS dog tags!”

“When we were planning and conceptualizing each piece, we wanted to ensure we honored the band’s stylistic history,” added Maria Then, Michael Hill’s head of product design. “We have worked closely with INXS to build our jewelry range, which features an autographed guitar pick pendant that replicates the band’s actual guitar picks, heavy chains with hardware closures, and nods to some of their beautiful lyrics.”

The Michael Hill x INXS collection starts from $169 AUD ($150 CAD), and is currently available online here as well as in Michael Hill stores across Australia, New Zealand and Canada. The press release adds that there will be additional pieces expected to be released later in the year.

Last year the Australian pop-rock legends reunited for the release of their hefty, career-spanning book Calling All Nations. However, they have no firm plans to get the band back together and perform any time soon.

See the Michael Hill x INXS collection below.