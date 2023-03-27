INXS Pulls 'Devil Inside' From Canadian TV Series

One of the producers of the Canadian series Disobey is fuming after INXS pulled its song “Devil Inside” from an upcoming episode.

Alexis Durand-Brault told La Presse the Australian band took back the right to use a minute of its 1987 track because the series is about abortion. “I find that scandalous,” he said, in French. “They had all the necessary information, they had also received the summary of the series.”

Disobey, which airs on Crave (whose parent company Bell Media owns this website), tells the story of the 1989 Supreme Court of Canada case Tremblay v Daigle, in which the court ruled that a fetus has no legal status as a person.

INXS management reportedly told producers it is “sensitive about the song and decided to pass on this TV project.”

Ray-On, a Montreal company that secures music rights, said Disobey producers paid about $15,000 for the right to use “Devil Inside.”

“Devil Inside” was written by Michael Hutchence, who died in 1997, and Andrew Farriss, 64.

In an interview last year, Farriss said he "used to struggle with the song a little bit" because "I have some beliefs about life and the afterlife.”

Farriss, who is now focused on country music, admitted to Fox News last year that he was “pretty conservative” at the height of INXS.