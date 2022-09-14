Irish Pop Duo Jedward Slammed For Comments About Monarchy

Irish pop duo Jedward – twin brothers John and Edward Grimes – are being attacked for sharing their views on the British monarchy following the death last week of Queen Elizabeth II.

“Psychos are sending us death threats,” the 30-year-old singers tweeted. “Your threatening behaviour and criminality will not intimidate us.

“We’re Irish … the country that has been oppressed historically by the monarchy! Please study your History! We haven’t said anything but the facts.”

While many music stars have paid tribute on social media to Queen Elizabeth II, Jedward has blasted the monarchy and called for it to be abolished. In one tweet, the pair opined: “Victims of colonization are entitled to express how they feel! Beyond all the celebratory royal posts & propaganda the majority DGAF [don’t give a f**k].”

Jedward also took issue with the virtual shutting down of the UK next Monday. “It’s inhumane cancelling funerals and rescheduling cancer treatments due to the Queen’s funeral! No one should be treated as second class citizens!,” they tweeted. “Why are food banks being closed? The Homeless and vulnerable families shouldn’t suffer.”

Jedward has released four studio albums since being discovered on The X Factor in 2009. Although popular in their native Ireland as well as the UK and Korea, the duo has not had success in North America.

Abolish the monarchy and give the people real democracy! — JEDWARD (@planetjedward) September 10, 2022

King Charles should hand back the six Irish counties on his visit to Northern Ireland - No war! Just words! It’s time. — JEDWARD (@planetjedward) September 10, 2022