Iron Maiden Adds 3 Canadian Stops To World Tour

Iron Maiden has announced it will bring its Legacy of the Beast World Tour to three cities in Canada next fall.

The legendary band is scheduled to play Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena on Oct. 11, Hamilton’s FirstOntario Centre on Oct. 12 and Ottawa’s Canadian Tire Centre on Oct. 15.

Warming up fans will be Dutch metal band Within Temptation.

Tickets go on sale Dec. 10 at 10 a.m.

The tour was launched in 2018 and included shows in Montreal, Quebec City, Toronto, Winnipeg, Edmonton, Calgary and Vancouver in the summer of 2019.