Iron Maiden Honoured With UK Stamps

Iron Maiden has become the fifth band to be honoured with a set of stamps from the UK’s Royal Mail.

The British metal band follows The Beatles, Pink Floyd, Queen and The Rolling Stones.

“Few bands in the history of rock music can be called bona fide rock legends – but Iron Maiden are just that – and more,” said David Gold of the Royal Mail, in a release. “With legions of devoted fans of all ages and from every corner of the globe, not only have they changed the way rock music sounds, but they have also changed the way it looks.”

Bruce Dickinson, Dave Murray, Adrian Smith, Janick Gers, Nicko McBrain and Steve Harris – as well their mascot Eddie – are featured on the 12 commemorative stamps, which celebrate Iron Maiden’s world tours between 1980 and 2018.

“We were all absolutely astounded – in a good way! – when we heard first about the commemorative project, and equally pretty much speechless when we saw the stamps for the very first time,” said Harris, in a release. “They look superb and I think they really capture the essence and energy of Maiden.

“We’re all very proud that Royal Mail has chosen to honour the band’s legacy like this and we know our fans will feel the same way.”

The stamps go on sale to the general public on Jan. 12. A set costs £17.70 (approx. $28.75).