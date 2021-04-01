Iron Maiden's Adrian Smith Teases 'Exciting Things'

Iron Maiden guitarist Adrian Smith said fans will be “delighted” about what the band has coming.

“It’ll be worth the wait, put it like that,” he told Trunk Nation with Eddie Trunk. “There are some very, very exciting things in the pipeline. So that’s all I can say, really.”

Iron Maiden has not released a collection of new music since 2015’s The Book of Souls. A new one will be the band's 17th studio album.

Smith’s teaser comes after Bruce Dickinson said last September that the band was working on new material during the pandemic. “We’re doing bits of writing,” he revealed, in a video message. “I’m talking to [bassist] Steve [Harris]. We’ve been working together a little bit in the studio. On what, I can’t tell you, ‘cause they’d have to kill me.

“There’s gonna be some great stuff happening in the near future.”