Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson Tests Positive For COVID-19

Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson says he tested positive for COVID-19 this week.

The 63-year-old said he had only minor symptoms because he is fully vaccinated.

“I thought, ‘Oh well, s**t.’ I was kind of sneezing a bit. For a couple of days, I felt a bit groggy, kind of like the flu, and that was it,” Dickinson told Rolling Stone. “I’ve pretty much got no doubt that had I not had the vaccine, I could be in serious trouble.”

On Aug. 9, Dickinson was forced to cancel a pair of Evening With shows in the UK “due to a member of Bruce's immediate household having tested positive for COVID-19,” according to a statement from the promoter. “Despite Bruce himself having tested negative today and throughout this tour, he now has to isolate for the next 10 dates under current UK government rules.”

Dickinson told Rolling Stone that “people are just very badly advised if they don’t go and get themselves double jabbed as quickly as possible – not for the reasons of going to into concerts, but for their own health.”