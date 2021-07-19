Iron Maiden Shares Details Of New Album 'Senjutsu'

Only days after sharing “The Writing On The Wall,” Iron Maiden has announced details of its forthcoming album, Senjutsu.

The band’s 17th studio album – and first since 2015’s The Book of Souls – is set to drop on Sept. 3.

“We’re all really excited about this album,” frontman Bruce Dickinson said, in a release. “We recorded it back in early 2019 during a break in the Legacy tour so we could maximize our touring yet still have a long set up period before release to prepare great album art and something special as a video.

“Of course the pandemic delayed things more – so much for the best laid plans – or should that be ‘strategies’!? The songs are very varied, and some of them are quite long. There’s also one or two songs which sound pretty different to our usual style, and I think Maiden fans will be surprised – in a good way, I hope!”

Senjutsu was produced by Kevin Shirley and Iron Maiden bassist Steve Harris.

Track Listing

“Senjutsu”

“Stratego’

“The Writing On The Wall”

“Lost In A Lost World”

“Days Of Future Past”

“The Time Machine”

“Darkest Hour”

“Death Of The Celts”

“The Parchment”

“Hell On Earth"