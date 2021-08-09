Is Adele Heading To Las Vegas?

Adele is eyeing a Las Vegas residency, according to a British newspaper.

The Mail on Sunday cited unnamed sources claiming the 33-year-old singer is in talks to perform in Vegas.

“Adele has very recently been talking to musicians that she has worked with before to gauge their availability, to see whether they could be in Vegas for the gigs,” a source reportedly told The Mail on Sunday.

“She loves performing live and there would be no shortage of people travelling to see her once the COVID restrictions are dropped.”

There has been no comment from Adele’s reps. The singer wrapped up her most recent tour in June 2017 after performing in front of more than 2.4 million people at 121 shows.

Adele is rumoured to be releasing her fourth studio album – and first since 2015's 25 – before the end of the year.

Other singers who have had successful residencies in Las Vegas include Lady Gaga, Britney Spears, Cher and Canada's Céline Dion and Shania Twain.