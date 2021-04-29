Is Justin Bieber Really Doing A Song With BTS?

Is Canada’s Justin Bieber collaborating on a song with K-pop phenoms BTS?

That’s the claim of The New York Post’s Page Six, which cited an unnamed source as confirming that a Bieber and BTS track is in the works.

“Our insider speculates that the track ‘could be part of a deluxe release of [Bieber’s recently released album] Justice to keep the album on the charts.’ (It would be the record’s second re-release, following the Triple Chucks Deluxe edition),” Page Six reported Thursday.

But, at the very end of the article, Page Six admitted: “The pairing between the two hitmakers was first rumoured on Instagram gossip site Deuxmoi.”

In its Instagram bio, Deuxmoi makes clear that nothing it posts has been “independently confirmed” and that it “does claim any information published is based in fact” – and on its website, it explains that it “publishes rumours & conjecture, not facts,” including “products of the author’s imagination.”

Bieber’s manager Scott “Scooter” Braun recently sold his Ithaca Holdings” to BTS parent company Hybe (formerly Big Hit Entertainment).