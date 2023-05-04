Is Taylor Swift Dating The 1975's Matty Healy?

Has Taylor Swift moved on with another Brit?

The Sun reported Wednesday that the pop superstar is dating The 1975 frontman Matty Healy.

An unnamed “source close to Taylor” told the UK tabloid that Swift, 33, and Healy, 34, are “madly in love” and staying connected via FaceTime and text messages while they are both touring.

“They are both massively proud and excited about this relationship and, unlike Taylor’s last one — which was very much kept out of the spotlight, deliberately — she wants to ‘own’ this romance, and not hide it away,” the source is quoted as saying.

“Taylor just wants to live her life, and be happy. She’s told pals Matty is flying to Nashville over the weekend to support her on the next leg of her tour.”

The 1975 perform in the Philippines on Thursday but are then on a break until June 2.

The rumoured romance comes after news broke (on Healy’s birthday) that Swift split from English actor Joe Alwyn earlier this year after six years together.

In January, Swift made a surprise appearance at The 1975 concert in London. Healy, who is famous for kissing male and female fans on stage, told the crowd: “I’m not kissing anybody in front of Taylor Swift, have some respect. In front of the queen? It’s not happening.”

Fans also believe Healy was dropping hints last month when he explained why he was getting off social media again. “The 1975 is a very eras band,” he said on stage in Australia, according to The Sun. “The era of me being a f**ing a***hole is coming to an end. I’ve had enough.”

Swift is currently on The Eras Tour.

In 2019, Healy told Attitude: “I tend not to talk about my sexuality that explicitly because I don’t really have to and all things are subject to change,” he said. “I’m an aesthete. I see things as objectively beautiful, so men can be objectively beautiful. Sometimes, I see men and I’m like, ‘F**k me, he’s peng!’”