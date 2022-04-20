'It's All Coming Back To Me' With Céline Dion Gets Release Date

The romantic drama It’s All Coming Back to Me, with a cast that includes Céline Dion, will open just in time for Valentine’s Day.

Originally titled Text For You, the film was inspired by the 2016 German film SMS für dich, which is based on Sofie Cramer’s 2009 novel of the same name. It was written and directed by Jim Strouse and shot in England.

The new title comes from “It’s All Coming Back to Me Now,” a ballad written by the late Jim Steinman that was released in 1989 by Pandora’s Box. Dion’s version of the song became a hit seven years later.

The movie, which was announced in 2020, is about a woman (Priyanka Chopra Jonas) who starts sending text messages to her late fiancé’s phone only to find out the number now belongs to a man (Sam Heughan) going through similar heartbreak.

Sam Heughan and Priyanka Chopra Jonas in a scene from It's All Coming Back to Me.

Dion appears on screen as herself and reportedly recorded a new song for the soundtrack.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live last month, Heughan said Dion was “incredible … really good and extremely funny.”

The 54-year-old Canadian singer has previously portrayed herself on episodes of The Nanny, Touched by an Angel and All My Children.

It's All Coming Back to Me opens Feb. 10, 2023.