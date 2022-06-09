It's Wedding Day For Britney Spears: Report

Is it wedding day for Britney Spears?

The 40-year-old pop star and her fiancé Sam Asghari are tying the knot Thursday, according to TMZ, which cited unnamed “sources close to the singer” as saying there will be “a very-exclusive and small guest list of about 100 people.”

There has been no confirmation from Spears or Asghari on social media and reps for the singer have not commented. In her Instagram Stories late Wednesday, Spears is seen sitting with Asghari in the back of a Rolls-Royce sipping champagne and showing off bedazzled nail polish.

Marriage rumours have swirled since Spears flashed a ring on her finger at a Starbucks drive-thru last July. Asghari, confronted by TMZ at the time, joked: "People don’t know but we’ve been married for about five years. You know, we secretly got married in Hawaii."

Spears announced last September that she was engaged to Asghari and, in April, sparked speculation that were secretly married when she started referring to him as her “husband” in social media posts.

Whenever it happens, it will be the third marriage for Spears, who tied the knot with childhood friend Jason Alexander in Las Vegas in January 2004 (the marriage was annulled 55 hours later) and was married to Kevin Federline – with whom she has sons Sean and Jayden – from October 2004 to 2007.

It’s the first marriage for Asghari, a personal trainer, model and actor who was born in Iran and immigrated to the U.S. when he was 12. He and Spears have dated since they met on the set of her “Slumber Party” video in 2016.

Last June, when Spears begged to end the conservatorship she has been under since 2008, she said: “I want to be able to get married and have a baby. I was told right now in the conservatorship, I’m not able to get married or have a baby.”

The couple announced in April that Spears was pregnant but weeks later shared the sad news that she suffered a miscarriage.