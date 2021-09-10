J Balvin Is Coming To Canada

Latin music star J Balvin is launching a tour next year that includes two shows in Canada.

The reggaeton artist on Friday announced that his José Tour 2022 will stop at Montreal’s Bell Centre on May 27 and Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena the following night.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Sept. 17 at 12:00 noon ET.

The tour is in support of Balvin’s just-released sixth album José.

Balvin has amassed a collection of awards that includes three iHeartRadio Music Awards as well as five Latin Grammys.