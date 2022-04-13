J Balvin Postpones Tour Due To 'Production Challenges'

Latin music star J Balvin announced Tuesday he is scrapping his upcoming tour, which included stops in Montreal and Toronto next month.

“Throughout the past year, we have been working tirelessly to bring you an exciting and immersive José Tour USA experience where everyone feels welcome to the party,” read a statement on the singer’s Instagram. “Covid has caused some unforeseen production challenges, and I wouldn’t be able to keep my promise of giving you the absolute best show possible.

“Because I believe you deserve that, I’ve made the difficult decisions to reschedule the tour.”

The statement promised fans new dates will be announced “within the next few weeks” and tickets will be honoured.

Balvin added: “I’m continuously in awe of all your love and support and I can’t wait to see you on the road where we will celebrate together and keep the good vibes rolling.

The 25-date José Tour, announced last September, was due to kick off on April 19 in San Antonio, Texas. Balvin had shows set for May 27 at Montreal’s Bell Centre and the following night at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena. (At both venues, thousands of seats were still available, according to Ticketmaster.)

The tour was in support of Balvin’s sixth studio album José.

Balvin’s announcement evoked Adele’s January statement about the cancellation of her Las Vegas residency just days before it was set to begin. “We’ve been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and COVID,” she said at the time. “It’s been impossible to finish the show and I can’t give you what I’ve got right now and I’m gutted.”