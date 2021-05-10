J Balvin Says COVID-19 'Almost Killed' Him

J Balvin has said COVID-19 “almost killed” him last summer.

“We don’t want people to feel what I felt,” the singer said during Global Citizen’s Vax Live: The Concert to Reunite the World on Saturday.

“I want people to really know they have to vaccinate for themselves, for others, for the world.”

Last August, Balvin spoke about the real risk of COVID-19. “Sometimes we won’t think that we’ll get it but I got it and I got it bad,” he said at the time. “This isn’t a joke. The virus is real and it’s dangerous.”

Vax Live, which was hosted by Selena Gomez and taped on May 2, raised a reported $366 million to support global vaccination efforts.