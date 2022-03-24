J-Hope Is 6th BTS Member To Test Positive For COVID-19
J-Hope has become the sixth member of BTS to test positive for COVID-19.
Big Hit Music said Thursday the 28-year-old, whose real name is Jung Ho-seok, has only mild symptoms because he is triple-vaccinated.
“He is currently not presenting any extraordinary symptoms other than a sore throat, and is undergoing treatment at home while under quarantine,” it said in a statement. “J-Hope is planning to take part in activities scheduled to take place next month once his at-home treatment concludes.”
All members of BTS except Jungkook have tested positive for COVID-19 since December. Last weekend, Jin underwent emergency surgery on his finger.
The group is scheduled to perform on the Grammys on April 3 and then do stadium concerts in Las Vegas on April 8, 9, 15 and 16.
