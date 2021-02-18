J-Hope Marks 27th Birthday With Charity Donation

J-Hope lived up to his name on Thursday – his 27th birthday – by gifting roughly $172,000 to a children’s charity.

The BTS member donated to ChildFund Korea, which supports kids with vision and hearing disabilities.

“I heard that the number of families in vulnerable situations is increasing significantly due to the prolonged COVID-19 crisis, and support for disabled children is urgently needed,” J-Hope said, in a statement. “I hope this donation will further expand social interest in supporting children with disabilities.”

The K-pop star made similar donations to ChildFund Korea in each of the last three years.

“Through the regular donations made by BTS’ J-Hope, interest in children who are suffering from economic difficulties is increasing, and his good influence is leading to increased inquiries in donating by both domestic and foreign ARMY,” said ChildFund Korea chair Lee Je Hoon, in a release.