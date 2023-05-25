J-Hope Of BTS Completes Military Training

J-Hope of BTS gave fans a salute this week while posing for a pic in his military uniform.

In a message he shared on Weverse, the 29-year-old pop star said he has completed basic training. “The letters and support you sent me have been a great help and thanks to that I was able to do my best during training,” he wrote. “I will do my best for the rest of my military service period as well and show you the good sides of me! I love you!!”

J-Hope is the second member of BTS, to begin his military service. Jin started his basic training last December and is currently assigned to an active army unit somewhere in South Korea. Suga, who turned 30 in March, is next and the remaining members – currently aged between 25 and 28 – will follow over the next two years.

BTS management Big Hit Music has said it and “the members of BTS are looking forward to reconvening as a group again around 2025 following their service commitment.”

South Korea’s conscription law requires most males to register to start 18 months of military service by the time they are 28. A 2021 amendment allowed pop stars who have received government medals to apply for deferment of their military service until they are 30. (BTS received the Order of Cultural Merit by president Moon Jae-In in 2018.)

A spokesperson for the South Korean defence ministry previously said BTS members will be allowed to participate in “national” events while doing military service.

J-Hope is scheduled to be discharged in October 2024.