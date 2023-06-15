J-Hope Of BTS Featured In Louis Vuitton Campaign

BTS member J-Hope, currently doing his mandatory military service in South Korea, is featured in a new campaign for Louis Vuitton.

The 29-year-old K-pop star showcases the French fashion brand’s iconic Keepall bag, which “becomes an extension of his shifting form,” according to a description on Instagram.

It is the first campaign with J-Hope, who was named a Louis Vuitton ambassador in February. (BTS repped the brand in 2021.)

Earlier this year, J-Hope’s group mate Jimin debuted in a campaign for Louis Vuitton sister brand Tiffany & Co. and Jungkook was featured in a Calvin Klein campaign. RM has a deal with Bottega Veneta.

