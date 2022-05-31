Jack Antonoff, Margaret Qualley Engaged: Report

Musician and producer Jack Antonoff is reportedly engaged to actress Margaret Qualley.

Reps for the two stars have not commented but People on Monday cited an unnamed source as confirming Antonoff and Qualley plan to wed.

The news comes after Qualley showed up at the Cannes Film Festival sporting a diamond ring.

On Tuesday, Qualley seemingly confirmed the engagement by sharing some personal pics of her and Antonoff that she captioned: "Oh I love him!"

Antonoff, 38, went public with Qualley, 27, in early March but it is believed they have been dating since last summer.

Formerly of Fun., Antonoff is the creative force behind Bleachers and has collaborated with artists like Taylor Swift, Lorde, Lana Del Rey and Canada’s Carly Rae Jepsen and Tegan and Sara.

It will be the first marriage for both Antonoff and Qualley.